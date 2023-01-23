Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002382 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $58.30 million and approximately $125,539.22 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,643,809 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.53194427 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $106,571.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

