Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $25,593.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,014. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.