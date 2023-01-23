Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 991,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,903,119 shares.The stock last traded at $96.71 and had previously closed at $96.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

