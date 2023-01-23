Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Lannett Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,319. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

