LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €72.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($100.00) to €87.00 ($94.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($80.43) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($128.26) to €91.00 ($98.91) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $134.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

