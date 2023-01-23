Legacy CG LLC Buys 240 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.29. 10,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,640. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $245.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.