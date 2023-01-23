Legacy CG LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE WY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. 184,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,730. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

