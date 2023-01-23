Legacy CG LLC Purchases 4,929 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $220.15. 34,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,612. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

