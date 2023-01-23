Legacy CG LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,152. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

