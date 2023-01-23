Lego Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9,000.00 Billion (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Lego Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and $6,042.79 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

