Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 154248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.85 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 18.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

