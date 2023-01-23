Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($380.43) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($394.57) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($380.43) to €355.00 ($385.87) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Linde Price Performance

ETR LIN opened at €301.50 ($327.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €313.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €297.06. Linde has a 52-week low of €244.00 ($265.22) and a 52-week high of €334.70 ($363.80). The company has a market cap of $149.06 billion and a PE ratio of 41.93.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

