Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.26. The stock had a trading volume of 629,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,157. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.59. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.