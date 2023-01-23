Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LAC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

