Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.87. 604,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,528. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

