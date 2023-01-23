LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.63.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.95. 502,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

