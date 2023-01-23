Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 2,546,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,605,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.