MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $8.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MacroGenics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

MacroGenics Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $355.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.04. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 111.57% and a negative net margin of 204.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,838,579.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,838,579.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,332,182.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 692.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 188.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

