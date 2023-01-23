Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. 7,052,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,920,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.