MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

MAIA Biotechnology’s (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 24th. MAIA Biotechnology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 12.6 %

MAIA stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

