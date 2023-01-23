MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.01 million and $251,932.37 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 169.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00415976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.31 or 0.29198468 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00596036 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

