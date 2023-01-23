MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.21 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $52.88 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00006413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.46262604 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,303,659.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

