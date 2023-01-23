Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

