Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 307.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS remained flat at $5.65 on Monday. 606,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,793. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 244.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

