Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $76,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. CX Institutional increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 65,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

MMC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.53. 153,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

