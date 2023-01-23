Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.69.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $173.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.