Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Matson Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $63.48 on Thursday. Matson has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

