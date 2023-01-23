McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.27. 206,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $260.72. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.