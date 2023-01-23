MELD (MELD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.88 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. MELD has a total market capitalization of $38.88 million and $1.54 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,190,770 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0260763 USD and is up 10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,502,521.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

