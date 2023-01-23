Mesa Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1581 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE MTR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. 55,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,632. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 110.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.36% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

