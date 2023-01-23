MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Down 3.1%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.07 and last traded at $99.07. 76,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 106,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.98.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,941 shares of company stock valued at $409,691 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,801,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

