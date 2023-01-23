Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.97 on Monday, hitting $243.19. 8,708,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,272,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.89.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 21,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.