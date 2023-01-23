Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

