Millennium Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $20,321.05 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

