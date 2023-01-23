MOBLAND Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $307,076.79 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00412079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.33 or 0.28924912 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00590168 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

