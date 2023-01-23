MOBOX 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.60 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $84.90 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,689,845 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

