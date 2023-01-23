Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,223. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $160.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

