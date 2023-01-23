Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

