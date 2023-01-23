Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $269.72 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00076824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00057123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 550,412,976 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

