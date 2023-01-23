Morgan Stanley Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $29.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.42.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 151.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.