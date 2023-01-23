Morgan Stanley Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $125.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

PSX opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

