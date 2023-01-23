Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $93.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

State Street Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of STT traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 4,304,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,149. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About State Street

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

