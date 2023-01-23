Morgan Stanley Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $255.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

NYSE DG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,020. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

