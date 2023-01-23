Morgan Stanley Downgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Roblox stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Roblox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

