Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $108.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

ETR traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after buying an additional 424,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

