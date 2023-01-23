Morgan Stanley Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $46.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.
MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.81. 7,558,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,271. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
