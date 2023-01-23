M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $212.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.76. 1,181,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,142. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 133,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

