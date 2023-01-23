Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.35.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.77. 314,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.38. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

