Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,488 shares during the period. Murphy USA accounts for about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $79,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Murphy USA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MUSA traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,373. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

