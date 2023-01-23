My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $997,673.13 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $997,673.13 and approximately $863,098.39 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.01341013 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006652 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029851 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.01684046 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.